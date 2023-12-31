Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,092.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,092.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $379,224. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. 70,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.18. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

