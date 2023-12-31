ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Stake Raised by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,194 shares during the quarter. ExcelFin Acquisition makes up 1.8% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 2.08% of ExcelFin Acquisition worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 276.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 971,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 713,551 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 125.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

XFIN stock remained flat at $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

