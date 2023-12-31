ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 389.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,638 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.09% of ExlService worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup reduced their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

