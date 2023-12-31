F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

