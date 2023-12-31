Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in December

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,500 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 1,160,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Faraday Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Faraday Copper Trading Down 3.8 %
About Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
