Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Update

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance

FMFG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 18,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

