FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 14,700 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

