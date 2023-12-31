FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 15,428 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.70% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 213,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 116,066 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 249,837 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

