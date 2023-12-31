FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 342 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $240.82. The company had a trading volume of 949,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,622. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

