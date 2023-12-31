FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 755 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

