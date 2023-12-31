FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.