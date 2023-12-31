FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $245.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

