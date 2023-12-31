FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.41. 3,543,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

