FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

