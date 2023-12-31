FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. 332,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,438. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.