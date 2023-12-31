FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $55.68 Million in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,076,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,683,000. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF makes up 5.9% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,041,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PLW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. 72,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,768. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.