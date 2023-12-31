FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,887. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

