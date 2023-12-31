FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 101,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 158,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 194,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 28,060,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,786,660. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

