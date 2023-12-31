FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWN traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.33. 1,107,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,839. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

