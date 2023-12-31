FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 542 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 84,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.