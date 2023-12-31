FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 615 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000.

FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 199,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

