FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 2.33% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA AVSC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.06. 43,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,544. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

