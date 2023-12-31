Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.45.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

