FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG Financial Group by 155.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in FG Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FG Financial Group by 114.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG Financial Group Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of FGF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 12,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.58.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. FG Financial Group had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

