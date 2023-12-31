Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 106.4% in December

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the November 30th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Fibra Danhos has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

