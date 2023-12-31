Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,870. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.