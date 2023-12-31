Financial Analysis: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A -2,613.09% -200.89% NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58%

Volatility and Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NovelStem International and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

NaaS Technology has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. Given NaaS Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 294.88 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A NaaS Technology $13.46 million 27.62 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -2.62

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NaaS Technology.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats NovelStem International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

(Get Free Report)

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.