Financial Analysis: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) vs. Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PRA Group and Plumas Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $815.51 million 1.26 $117.15 million ($1.50) -17.47 Plumas Bancorp $70.81 million 3.43 $26.44 million $5.06 8.17

Analyst Recommendations

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp. PRA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plumas Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PRA Group and Plumas Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

PRA Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.85%. Plumas Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.10%. Given PRA Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Plumas Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% Plumas Bancorp 36.09% 24.24% 1.90%

Volatility & Risk

PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats PRA Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

