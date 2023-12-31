Financial Comparison: Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) and OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -71.00% -82.04% -58.39% OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A -8.58%

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanTech Acquisitions I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Milestone Scientific and OceanTech Acquisitions I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanTech Acquisitions I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 5.56 -$8.71 million ($0.09) -7.67 OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A $1.97 million N/A N/A

OceanTech Acquisitions I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Scientific.

Summary

OceanTech Acquisitions I beats Milestone Scientific on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

