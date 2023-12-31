Financial Contrast: Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) and Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ultrapar Participações has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultrapar Participações and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participações 1 4 0 0 1.80 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential downside of 23.74%. Given Ultrapar Participações’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ultrapar Participações is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and Clean Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participações $128.59 billion 0.05 $348.82 million $0.39 13.90 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 21.98 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Ultrapar Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participações and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participações 1.69% 17.15% 6.14% Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Ultrapar Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultrapar Participações shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultrapar Participações beats Clean Energy Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações S.A. operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; holds AmPm convenience stores; and provides lubricant-changing and automotive specialized services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

