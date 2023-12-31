Financial Guidance Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,650 BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 268.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,502,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,321 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 448,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 255,986 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XONE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 101,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,863. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

