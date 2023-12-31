Financial Guidance Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.1% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,312,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,368,000 after acquiring an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average of $374.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.