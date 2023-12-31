Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after buying an additional 450,395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,814. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

