First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCO stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.63. 19,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,395. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

