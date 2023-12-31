First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 137.8% in December

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
FCNCP opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $22.99.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
