First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.1 %

First Merchants stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

