First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 3,475,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
