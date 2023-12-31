First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 164.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 233,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 145,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FTGS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

