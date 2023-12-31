First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,650,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after buying an additional 45,342 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,962. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4904 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

