First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,142 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 122,904 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $56.26. 71,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,021. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

