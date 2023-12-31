First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

GRID traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $104.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,389. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.