First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. 336,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,659. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.