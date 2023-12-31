First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 146.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.