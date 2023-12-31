Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Boosted by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $132.84. 2,021,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

