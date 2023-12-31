Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 700 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

MCK stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.98. The stock had a trading volume of 481,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,112. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

