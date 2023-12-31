Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,625. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

