Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

