Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $30.35 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.79. 804,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,913. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

