Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $47.03 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Linde by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 418,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Linde by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.71. 975,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.56. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

