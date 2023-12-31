Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $503,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELV traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $471.56. 606,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $514.06.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

